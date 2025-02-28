Stocks to trade today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for 28 February

Outlook for trading

Markets have been attempting to hold back the bearish bias for a while, but the breach of 22800 levels that was held for 7 trading sessions showed a fatigued and resigned bullish camp that continues to show weakness. The lacklustre end to the February monthly expiry is a testament to the lack of interest currently present in the trading environment. The formation of the small body candles at the trendline indicates that it’s a touch-or-go situation.