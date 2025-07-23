Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 23 July

The company is looking for opportunities in semiconductors and data centres, as well as expanding its product and go-to-market portfolios globally to include chemicals and membranes. The Roha Greenfield Resin Plant is expected to generate revenue and improved margins in Q3 and Q4 of FY26, after the company made significant investments in infrastructure, personnel, and the distribution network in FY25. The debt component makes up about 80% of the company's approximately ₹400 crore total capital expenditure for the Roha project in FY26. This term loan has an interest rate that is a little less than 10%. The value of the unfinished UP project order was ₹378 crore, and it was anticipated to last until Q1 of FY26.