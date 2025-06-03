Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 3 June

Among sectoral indices, PSU banks led the gains on expectations of a possible rate cut at the upcoming RBI policy meeting. The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 2.43% to 7,145.30, driven by strong moves in Indian Overseas Bank, which climbed 5.42% to ₹42, and Bank of Maharashtra, which rose 6.82% to ₹57.66. Realty stocks also saw strong buying, with the Nifty Realty index rising 2.18% to 970.05. Brigade Enterprises led the pack with a gain of 5.29%.