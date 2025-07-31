Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 31 July

Additionally, the sectoral indices displayed mixed signals. The Nifty Infrastructure index was the largest gainer, closing at 9,151 after rising 46.55 points, or 0.5%. Gains of up to 4.85% were recorded in major companies such as NTPC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The Nifty IT index, which ended the day up 108.45 points, or 0.31%, at 35,481, was also one of the top gainers. Coforge Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd were the biggest performers, with gains of up to 2%.