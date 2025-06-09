Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 9 June

Stock market today: Indian equities ended Friday with stellar gains after the RBI delivered a double bonanza—a surprise 50 basis point cut in the repo rate and a 100 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR)—raising hopes of stronger credit demand and a rebound in domestic growth.

The Nifty 50 rose 252 points, or 1.02%, to close at 25,003, while the Sensex gained 443 points, or 1%, to end at 82,188.

The move came as a surprise at a time when markets had been losing steam, with the Nifty slipping over the past two weeks amid concerns over stretched valuations and global trade uncertainty. Rate-sensitive sectors—led by real estate, financials, and auto—rallied sharply, while optimism around an above-normal monsoon lifted FMCG stocks.

Against this backdrop, Trade Brains Portal has picked two stocks—one from the financial services sector and another from the metals and mining sector.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 9 June:

REC Ltd

Current price: ₹414

Target price: ₹520 (12 months)

Stop-loss: ₹360

Why is REC recommended: Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC Ltd), a leading ‘Maharatna’ company, is registered as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), public financial institution (PFI), and infrastructure financing company (IFC).

REC provides financing across the power infrastructure spectrum—including generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables—as well as for emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, battery and pump storage, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects.

The company has also diversified into non-power infrastructure sectors, including roads and expressways, metro rail, airports, IT and communications, social and commercial infrastructure (such as hospitals and educational institutions), ports, and electro-mechanical (E&M) projects across sectors like steel and refineries.

In FY25, REC’s disbursements rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1,91,185 crore, up from ₹1,61,462 crore in FY24. It reported its highest-ever loan book at ₹5.67 lakh crore, an 11% YoY increase, and record net profit of ₹15,713 crore, up 12% YoY. Net interest income rose 27% to ₹19,878 crore, while total income increased 19% YoY to ₹55,980 crore.

The company’s asset quality continues to improve. Earnings per share for FY25 stood at ₹59.55, with total dividends of ₹18 per share, marking a 180% rise.

REC’s net interest margin improved by 6 basis points YoY to 3.63% in FY25 and is projected to remain in the 3.5–3.75% range for FY26. It aims to disburse ₹2–2.1 lakh crore in FY26 and reach a loan book of ₹10 lakh crore by FY30, targeting a 12% CAGR. Prepayments are expected to remain at around ₹1 lakh crore annually.

Over the next 2–3 years, transmission and smart metering projects are expected to provide ₹1.1 lakh crore in new opportunities, with 11 crore smart meters alone representing a ₹45,000–50,000 crore opportunity. REC currently holds a book value of ₹58,000 crore and aims to disburse ₹3 lakh crore in renewables by 2030.

Its five-year Revolving Bill Payment Facility targets disbursements of ₹80,000–90,000 crore in FY26. EPC contracts have been completed, and payment flows are expected to pick up in FY26.

Risk factors: The company is exposed to financially weak clients, particularly state power utilities. It also faces client concentration risk, with 36% of its loan book concentrated as of 31 December 2024. Additionally, REC is susceptible to technological shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving customer behavior.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Current price: ₹502

Target price: ₹630 (12 months)

Stop-loss: ₹438

Why is Hindustan Zinc recommended: Founded in 1966 and part of the Vedanta group, Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers. The company supplies to over 40 countries and commands a dominant 77% share of India’s primary zinc market.

With a mine life exceeding 25 years, it holds reserves and resources (R&R) of 453.2 million tonnes, with an average zinc-lead grade of 6.5%. It also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low-carbon 'green' zinc brand.

In FY25, the company recorded its highest-ever mined metal production at 1,095 kt and refined metal output at 1,052 kt. Domestic zinc sales reached a record 603 kt, reinforcing its leading market position. Metal reserves exceeded 13.1 Mt (net of 1.2 Mt production), and total metal R&R now stands at 29.6 Mt.

Hindustan Zinc posted robust financials in FY25, with revenue rising 18% YoY to ₹34,083 crore, up from ₹28,932 crore in FY24. EBITDA grew 28% YoY to ₹17,465 crore, reflecting an industry-leading margin of 51%. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹10,353 crore, up 33% from ₹7,759 crore in FY24. Free cash flow from operations (pre-capex) reached ₹13,784 crore, and return on capital employed hit a record 58%.

With a well-defined capex plan, the company expects to sustain strong performance in FY26. Mine metal production is targeted at 1.125 million tonnes, with refined metal production at 1.1 million tonnes. Refined silver output is projected between 700 and 710 tonnes, while zinc production costs are expected to range between $1,025 and $1,050 per tonne.

Approved growth capex projects are expected to require $225–250 million. The company also plans to commission its Roaster project in Q1 FY26, which will process 160,000 tonnes of zinc ore annually.

Risk factors: Hindustan Zinc is exposed to the cyclical nature of demand in the galvanized steel industry, which accounts for 70% of zinc consumption in India. As a capital goods-oriented business, it is heavily reliant on end-user industries such as automotive, consumer durables, batteries, home appliances, construction, and infrastructure.

Zinc also faces substitution risk from metals like aluminium and other alloys. Additionally, the company faces regulatory and geographic concentration risks, with most of its production located in Rajasthan.

Stock market recap: 6 June

Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise 50 basis point cut in the repo rate to 5.50% and a shift in policy stance to ‘neutral.’ The move sparked optimism around credit demand and economic recovery, triggering broad-based buying across consumption-driven and growth-oriented sectors. Infrastructure & Realty, NBFCs & Finance, and Metal stocks were among the top gainers.

The Nifty 50 rose 252.15 points, or 1.02%, opening above its 20-day EMA at 24,748.70, hitting an intraday high of 25,029.50, and settling at 25,003.05. The BSE Sensex mirrored this strength, opening at 81,434.24 and closing at 82,188.99, up 746.95 points or 0.92%. Both indices stayed comfortably above their 20/50/100/200 EMAs on the daily chart, with RSI levels at 59.98 for the Nifty and 59.27 for the Sensex—well below the overbought threshold of 70.

Banking stocks rallied, with the Nifty Bank index hitting a record high of 56,695 before closing at 56,578.40, up 1.47%. The Nifty Private Bank index jumped 1.79% to 27,832.50, buoyed by expectations of improved liquidity and credit flow, particularly to MSMEs and retail borrowers. IDFC First Bank surged 7.11%, RBL Bank gained 5.19%, Bandhan Bank rose 4.01%, and Axis Bank added 3.07%.

The Nifty Realty index was Friday’s standout performer, climbing 4.68% to 1,039.60 and reclaiming the 1,000 mark for the first time in six months. Real estate majors like DLF and Godrej Properties surged over 6%, driven by expectations of lower EMIs boosting demand—particularly in the EWS and LIG housing segments.

Metal stocks also saw strong traction, with the Nifty Metal index rising 1.9%. JSW Steel gained 3.73%, while NALCO and Jindal Stainless each advanced more than 3%. The Nifty Finance index climbed 1.75%, led by ICICI Lombard (up 6.85%), Muthoot Finance (6.61%), and Shriram Finance (5.65%).

Media stocks bucked the trend, with the Nifty Media index slipping 1.14% to 1,705.75. Among the top laggards were Tips Industries (-2.75%), Dish TV India (-2.08%), and PVR Inox (-1.85%).

Asian markets ended mixed. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.04%, and the Nikkei 225 gained 0.5%, while the Hang Seng fell 0.48% to 23,792.54 and the Shenzhen Component declined by 0.19%. In the US, Dow Jones Futures were up 0.34%, or 142 points, suggesting a positive open.

