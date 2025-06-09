Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 9 June

The Nifty 50 rose 252.15 points, or 1.02%, opening above its 20-day EMA at 24,748.70, hitting an intraday high of 25,029.50, and settling at 25,003.05. The BSE Sensex mirrored this strength, opening at 81,434.24 and closing at 82,188.99, up 746.95 points or 0.92%. Both indices stayed comfortably above their 20/50/100/200 EMAs on the daily chart, with RSI levels at 59.98 for the Nifty and 59.27 for the Sensex—well below the overbought threshold of 70.