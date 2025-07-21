Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 21 July
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 21 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Monday, 21 July
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended lower on Friday, July 18, extending losses for the third straight week. The Nifty 50 slipped below the key 25,000 mark, signalling continued pressure on the broader market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story