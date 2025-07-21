Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 21 July

Regarding acquisitions, the business is putting cost-synergy initiatives into action. Although Switch and Kaleyra have been working on this for 24 and 18 months, respectively, they are both approaching the inflection point, and it is anticipated that the synergies will become apparent in the upcoming quarters. Also, the company board approved the Inter Group Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of Solutions Infini Technologies (India) Private Ltd (also known as "SI India") from Kaleyra S.P.A. for a total of ₹123.6 crore.