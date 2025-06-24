Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 24 June

Stock market today: The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Monday, 23 June, as the Sensex plunged over 900 points and the Nifty 50 slipped below 24,850 amid a broad-based selloff triggered by weak global cues.

The Sensex opened at 81,704.07, down from its previous close of 82,408.17, and hit an intraday low of 81,476.76, losing more than 900 points, or over 1%. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,939.75 versus Friday’s close of 25,112.40, and fell over 1% to touch an intraday low of 24,824.85.

However, both indices managed to recoup part of the losses as the session progressed. The Sensex closed 511 points, or 0.62%, lower at 81,896.79, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,971.90, down 141 points, or 0.56%.

Against this backdrop, Trade Brains Portal has picked two stocks—one from the financial services sector and another from the metals and mining sector.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 24 June:

Finolex Cables Ltd

Current price: ₹ 939

Target price: ₹ 1,150 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 830

Why is Finolex Cables recommended: Finolex Cables Ltd, established in 1958, is one of India’s most diversified and leading manufacturers of electrical and telecommunication cables. Responding to evolving market demands, the company has expanded into the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment, positioning itself as a one-stop provider of electrical solutions.

Its broad product portfolio now includes wires and cables, fans, water heaters, switches, switchgear, room heaters, irons, lighting, conduits and fittings, and smart home solutions. The cables and wires range covers power, speaker, LAN, telephone, agricultural, and residential applications.

The company delivered a strong financial performance in FY25. Revenue rose 14% year-on-year to ₹1,595 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹1,401 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year, revenue grew 6% to ₹5,319 crore from ₹5,014 crore in FY24. Profit after tax in Q4 FY25 increased to ₹192 crore from ₹186 crore a year earlier. For the full year, net profit rose 7.5% to ₹701 crore from ₹652 crore. The company managed commodity price volatility through dynamic pricing strategies.

Looking ahead, Finolex plans a capex of ₹104 crore in FY26, along with ₹40–50 crore in maintenance capex. It is also developing new manufacturing plants to support its next phase of growth.

The company commissioned its e-beam project in January 2025 and has since launched two new product lines: its most premium wire targeted at the construction segment, and solar cables launched in February 2025. At full capacity, management expects these two product lines to contribute ₹500–600 crore in annual revenue, with more additions planned to strengthen this stream.

The outlook for the Indian wire and cable industry remains strong. The market is projected to grow from $21.22 billion in 2025 to $32.85 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% over the forecast period.

Risk factors: The company encounters fierce competition from both organized players like Polycab India, KEI Industries, RR Kabel, V-Guard Industries, etc., as well as from unorganized players in the industry. It is also exposed to raw material risk, as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like copper, aluminium, and fibre optics may significantly influence the company’s input costs.

Container Corp. Of India Ltd

Current price: ₹ 735

Target price: ₹895 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 655

Why is Container Corp. Of India recommended: Incorporated in 1988, Container Corp. Of India (Concor) is a “Navratna" public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and remains the market leader in its space.

It operates 66 terminals across India, including 4 pure EXIM terminals, 35 combined container terminals, 24 domestic terminals, and 3 strategic tie-ups. The company’s business is broadly divided into EXIM and domestic segments, and it operates across three verticals: carrier, terminal operator, and warehouse operator. Its extensive asset base includes 130 LNG trucks, 107 reach stackers, five gantry cranes, 29 forklifts, 24 shunting engines, 17,967 container wagons, and 53,187 containers.

In FY25, operating revenue rose 2.7% year-on-year to ₹8,887 crore. Ebitda grew 10% to ₹2,330 crore, resulting in a healthy Ebitda margin of 25%. Profit after tax increased 3.5% year-on-year to ₹1,292 crore. The EXIM segment posted 7% growth, while the domestic business expanded 12% year-on-year. Concor’s market share now stands at 55.2% in the EXIM segment and 57.6% in the domestic segment. For the first time, the company surpassed the 5 million TEU mark, handling a record 5.09 million TEUs in FY25, with total throughput growth of around 8% during the year.

For FY26, the Board has approved a capital expenditure plan of ₹860 crore, primarily allocated toward terminal development, container acquisition, and IT infrastructure. The company has set a long-term goal to scale up to 100 terminals, over 500 rakes, and 70,000 containers by FY28. Management forecasts domestic volume growth of 20% in FY26, while EXIM growth is expected to reach 10%. The company is actively collaborating with Indian Railways and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to secure land for future terminal expansion.

Risk factors: EXIM shipments account for over 78% of total volumes handled, making the company heavily exposed to global trade fluctuations. Any significant disruption in international shipping volumes could adversely impact performance.

Market Recap – 23 June

On Monday, markets opened sharply lower amid escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran-Israel conflict and broader global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,939.75, down 140 points from Friday's close of 25,112.40. The benchmark slipped to an intraday low of 24,824.85 in early trade but staged a partial rebound in the morning session, climbing to a day’s high of 25,057 before closing just below the 25,000 mark.

Among sectoral performers, the Nifty Media Index led the gains with a surge of 4.39%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped 11.44% after the company announced its plan to achieve breakeven for its streaming platform ZEE5, narrowing EBITDA losses of ₹548 crore in FY25. Network18 Media & Investments Ltd also advanced, rising 3.02%.

On the downside, the Nifty IT index declined 1.48%, weighed down by Oracle Financial Services Software, which fell 2.67%, and Infosys Ltd, which declined 2.35%.

Asian markets displayed a mixed trend, while US Dow Jones Futures edged lower, down 0.17% or 71.51 points, to 42,135.31, reflecting investor caution amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.