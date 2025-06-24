Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 24 June

In FY25, operating revenue rose 2.7% year-on-year to ₹8,887 crore. Ebitda grew 10% to ₹2,330 crore, resulting in a healthy Ebitda margin of 25%. Profit after tax increased 3.5% year-on-year to ₹1,292 crore. The EXIM segment posted 7% growth, while the domestic business expanded 12% year-on-year. Concor’s market share now stands at 55.2% in the EXIM segment and 57.6% in the domestic segment. For the first time, the company surpassed the 5 million TEU mark, handling a record 5.09 million TEUs in FY25, with total throughput growth of around 8% during the year.