Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 25 June

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw sharp profit booking on 24 June, with the Sensex falling over 1,100 points from its intraday high and the Nifty 50 briefly slipping below 25,000 after reports said that Israel had accused Iran of ceasefire violations and launched strikes on Tehran.

The Sensex opened at 82,534.61, jumped over 1,100 points to 83,018, but later dropped to an intraday low of 81,900. The Nifty 50 opened at 25,179.90, rose to 25,317.70, then slipped to 24,999.70 before recovering.

By close, the Sensex ended 158 points higher at 82,055.11, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,044.35, up 72 points.

Against this backdrop, Trade Brains Portal has picked two stocks—one from the metals and mining sector and another from the railways sector.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 25 June:

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Current price: ₹ 257

Target price: ₹ 315 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 225

Why is Hindustan Copper recommended: Incorporated in 1967, Hindustan Copper Ltd is a Schedule A “Miniratna" Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Mines. It is India’s only integrated copper producer, owning all active copper ore mining leases and controlling about 45% of the country’s total resources and reserves — around 755.32 million tonnes of copper ore (as of April 1, 2024), with 160.48 million tonnes in proven reserves at an average grade of 1.32%.

In FY25, HCL posted record revenue of ₹2,070.97 crore, up 21% YoY from ₹1,717 crore in FY24. Ebitda margin improved to 38%, up from 34% a year earlier. Profit after tax surged 57% to ₹465.11 crore. The Malanjkhand Mine achieved record output of 27.25 lakh tonnes of ore, processing 24.34 lakh tonnes and achieving 97% of its annual target.

The company has secured 20-year lease extensions for its Surda, Rakha, and Kendadih copper mines, with plans to expand Surda’s capacity from 0.4 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA over the next seven years.

Looking ahead, HCL has planned a ₹2,000 crore capex over 5–6 years, with increased exploration spending that has already added 123 million tonnes of additional reserves over the past two years.

It is also diversifying through partnerships with public sector firms like Indian Oil and GAIL to enter key minerals and rare earth elements, reducing dependency on copper alone. Additionally, HCL has signed an agreement with Kutch Copper Ltd to supply 84,000 WMT (+/-10%) of copper concentrate from its Malanjkhand and Khetri operations.

Risk factors: Hindustan Copper\ is vulnerable to social and environmental risks because mining operations may have a detrimental impact on the surrounding ecology and communities. The business can face increased regulatory scrutiny and tighter adherence to sustainable mining practices in an effort to mitigate the adverse environmental impact.

Penalties or increased compliance expenses may follow from such activities. One major risk that mining operations frequently encounter is project implementation schedules that increase project expenses.

IRCTC Ltd

Current price: ₹ 762

Target price: ₹ 923 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 680

Why is IRCTC recommended: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), a ‘Navratna’ PSU under the Ministry of Railways, was established in 1999 as the professional travel and hospitality arm of Indian Railways. It manages catering and hospitality services on trains and at stations, while also promoting domestic and international tourism through budget hotels, curated travel packages, and partnerships with global reservation platforms.

IRCTC holds a monopoly in online rail ticketing through its website and Rail Connect app, and is the sole provider of packaged drinking water on trains. It also benefits from high entry barriers in catering and tourism services tied to Indian Railways.

Financially, IRCTC has delivered steady growth. Operating revenue rose 9.7% YoY to ₹4,675 crore in FY25, with Ebitda at ₹1,549 crore (33.15% margin), up 5.7% YoY. Profit after tax jumped 18.3% to ₹1,315 crore. Over the past three years, revenue and PAT have grown at a robust CAGR of 35% and 26%, respectively.

In Q4 FY25, internet ticketing revenue rose 8.8% YoY to ₹372.5 crore, while tourism income surged 38.2% YoY to ₹274.4 crore, driven by strong demand and innovative travel offerings. Rail Neer posted ₹92.2 crore in revenue, up 15.5% YoY. Catering revenue dipped to ₹529.4 crore due to seasonal factors, but the company expects a strong recovery in coming quarters.

Looking ahead, IRCTC projects revenue to grow to ₹7,825 crore by FY28. With Indian railway passenger traffic expected to rise 29% from 9,457 million in 2021 to 12,213 million in 2031, and the sector poised to become the third largest globally, IRCTC is well positioned to benefit.

Risk factors: High traffic during peak booking periods may strain the platform’s infrastructure, leading to outages or slowdowns that could damage its reputation. Additionally, the company is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that may disrupt online transactions and harm customer trust.

Market recap - 24 June

The Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up at 25,179.90, up 208 points or 0.8% from the previous close of 24,971.90. After touching a morning high of 25,317.70, the index pared gains through the session, closing at 25,044.35, up 72.45 points or 0.29%. The RSI stood at 56.73, comfortably below the overbought zone of 70, with the Nifty ending above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs.

The Sensex followed a similar pattern, opening at 82,534.61 and peaking at 83,018.16 before closing at 82,055.11, up 158.32 points or 0.19%. Its RSI stood at 54.98, also above key moving averages. Afternoon profit booking, triggered by reports of ceasefire violations and the approaching monthly F&O expiry, weighed on sentiment and trimmed early gains.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index led sectoral performers, closing at 6,939.1, up 1.46%, boosted by strong gains in Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Overseas Bank. The Nifty Metal Index added 1.01% to close at 9,291, led by Steel Authority of India (+3.2%), Welspun Corp, Hindustan Copper, and NMDC (all up over 2%).

In contrast, the Nifty CPSE Index was among the day’s laggards, falling 1.22% to 6,565, dragged down by Oil India (-5.58%), ONGC (-2.97%), Cochin Shipyard (-2.94%), and Power Grid Corporation (-1.48%).

Asian markets traded firm after Israel accepted a US-proposed ceasefire agreement. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.06% to 24,177.07, South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.96% to 3,103.64, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.14% to 38,790.56, while Shanghai’s Composite Index and Shenzhen’s Index advanced 1.15% and 1.68%, respectively.

At 5pm (India time), Dow Jones Futures were up 300.71 points or 0.7% at 42,882.50, buoyed by the ceasefire news. Traders now turn focus to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day congressional testimony starting tonight.

