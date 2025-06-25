Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 25 June

Why is Hindustan Copper recommended: Incorporated in 1967, Hindustan Copper Ltd is a Schedule A “Miniratna" Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Mines. It is India’s only integrated copper producer, owning all active copper ore mining leases and controlling about 45% of the country’s total resources and reserves — around 755.32 million tonnes of copper ore (as of April 1, 2024), with 160.48 million tonnes in proven reserves at an average grade of 1.32%.