Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 29 May.

Stock market today : India’s benchmark equity indices fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, 28 May, as selling pressure in heavyweights—led by ITC Ltd—weighed on sentiment. Despite strong cues from Wall Street, profit booking in auto, IT, and metal stocks dragged the market lower.

The Nifty 50 slipped 63 points, or 0.3%, to close at 24,752, while the Sensex fell 240 points, or 0.29%, to end at 81,312. Broader markets fared better, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.33% and the Nifty Midcap 100 ending flat.

Against this backdrop, we have picked two stocks—one from the tyre sector and the other from the consumer durable sector for Thursday, 29 May. We also analyse the market's performance on Wednesday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal:

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT)

Current price: ₹ 2472

Target price: ₹ 3,120 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 2,148

Why it’s recommended: Balkrishna Industries is a leading player in the off-highway tyre (OHT) market, catering to sectors such as agriculture, construction, mining, forestry, and industrial applications. With a global footprint in over 160 countries and marquee clients including John Deere, JCB, Caterpillar, AGCO, and TAFE, BKT is targeting an 8% share of the global OHT market.

The company operates five tyre manufacturing plants across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In FY25, it sold 3,15,273 metric tonnes (MT) of tyres, marking 8% year-on-year growth.

Financial performance (FY25):

Revenue: ₹10,447 crore (+11.5% YoY)

Ebitda: ₹2,682 crore (+16% YoY)

Ebitda margin: 25.26% (+50 bps YoY)

PAT: ₹1,655 crore (+12.5% YoY)

Of total FY25 volumes, 59.9% came from agriculture and 36.6% from the off-the-road (OTR) segment. Europe accounted for 45.1% of volumes, while India contributed 28.6%.

BKT has guided for 17% CAGR in revenue through FY30, aiming to reach ₹23,000 crore. It plans to invest ₹3,500 crore over the next three years to expand facilities in Bhuj for carbon black, power generation, CV tyres, rubber tracks, and PCR tyres. In the OHT segment, ongoing capex and de-bottlenecking will boost capacity by 35,000 MTPA to 425,000 MTPA. The company aims to raise the OHT segment’s contribution to 70% of total revenue by FY30.

Risk factors: BKT is significantly exposed to fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials like natural rubber and crude oil derivatives. The company also faces foreign currency risk, as a major chunk of revenue comes from outside India. Recent developments like tariffs may impact BKT due to higher import costs.

Symphony Ltd

Current price: ₹ 1214

Target price: ₹ 1,360 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 1,140

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1988 in Gujarat, Symphony Ltd has grown into a global air-cooling powerhouse with a presence in over 60 countries. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of air coolers and commands leadership in the segment with over 25 million installations.

The company has built strong IP-led differentiation, holding 201 trademarks, 64 registered designs, 15 copyrights, and 48 patents. Its product range includes 15+ industrial and commercial cooler models, backed by direct presence on four continents.

Financial performance (FY25):

Revenue: ₹1,576 crore (+36% YoY)

EBITDA: ₹316 crore (+83% YoY)

PAT: ₹213 crore (+44% YoY)

Of total revenue, 90% ( ₹1,065 crore) came from the domestic market, with the remaining 10% ( ₹117 crore) from exports. Symphony pegs its global brand value at ₹13,000 crore.

The company is focusing on expanding exports, particularly to the USA, Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, and other high-potential regions. Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest cooler market, remains a strategic focus.

Symphony plans to deepen its product offerings and expand its dealer network. It is also investing in innovation—offering features like digital controls, fuzzy logic, stylized design, and low-resource optimization.

Having pioneered BLDC (brushless DC motor) coolers in India, Symphony is now exploring the BLDC fan market. It aims to tap into the growing $2 billion segment, expected to expand at 9–9.5% CAGR through 2029.

Risk factors: Symphony largely has seasonal business, so demand estimates might not work as company performance may decline when there is a weak or delayed summer. The company has over-dependency on the air cooler segment, diversification of the product portfolio is needed as there is growing competition within the air cooler market.

Market Recap: May 28

Indian equity markets extended losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices opening in the red and facing pressure throughout the day due to fund outflows and heightened activity in the primary markets.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,832.50 and hit an intraday low of 24,737.05, before closing at 24,752.45, down 73.75 points or 0.30%. The index remains above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs on the daily chart, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.15. The BSE Sensex opened lower at 81,457.61 and fell to a low of 81,244.02, ending the day at 81,312.32, down 239.31 points or 0.29%.

Sectoral Highlights:

Top Gainer: Nifty Media rose 1.04% to close at 1,707.55.

Key gainers included Network18 Media (+5.25%), Dish TV India Ltd. (+5%), and PVR Ltd. (+2.26%).

Top Loser: Nifty FMCG declined 1.49% to 55,703.85, dragged down by a major block deal in ITC Ltd., where British American Tobacco offloaded 385 million shares (~3% equity).

ITC Ltd. fell 3.16%, followed by Emami Ltd. (-1.79%) and Nestle India Ltd. (-1.70%).

Global Markets

Asian markets mirrored weak sentiment: Hang Seng: -0.53% at 23,258.31; Shenzhen Component: -0.26% at 10,003.27; Nikkei 225: Flat at 37,722.40

Meanwhile, US markets saw a sharp rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.78% higher at 42,343.65, buoyed by President Donald Trump’s decision to delay 50% tariffs on European imports and a rise in US consumer confidence, which improved investor sentiment.

