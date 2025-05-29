Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 29 May.

BKT has guided for 17% CAGR in revenue through FY30, aiming to reach ₹23,000 crore. It plans to invest ₹3,500 crore over the next three years to expand facilities in Bhuj for carbon black, power generation, CV tyres, rubber tracks, and PCR tyres. In the OHT segment, ongoing capex and de-bottlenecking will boost capacity by 35,000 MTPA to 425,000 MTPA. The company aims to raise the OHT segment’s contribution to 70% of total revenue by FY30.