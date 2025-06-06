Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 6 June
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 06 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Friday, 6 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market today: Ahead of the 6 June 6 RBI MPC meeting, the broad indices began the day higher as the market expects a further 25 basis point rate drop. Over the course of the day, the Nifty 50 gained 130.7 points, or 0.53%, opening above the 20-day EMA at 24,691.20, peaking at 24,899.85, and ending at 24,750.90. The confidence was also reflected in the BSE Sensex, which opened at 81,196, surged to 81,911, and closed at 81,442.04, up 443.79 points, or 0.55%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story