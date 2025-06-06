Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 6 June

Additionally, other Asian markets, such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, were up by 0.23%; the Hang Seng Index rose by 1.07%, and the Shenzhen Index increased by 0.58%, whereas the Nikkei 225 Index declined by -0.51% or -192.96 points and closed at 37,554.49. On the US markets, the Dow Jones Futures gained 0.2%, or 80 points, as the major companies in the US are on the line to report quarterly earnings and the major trade deals between the US and Germany and the US and China are expected to be held this week.