Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 17 September
Trade Brains Portal 8 min read 17 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Stocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Wednesday, 10 September.
Optimism over a potential India–US trade deal, expectations of a 25-bps rate cut by the US Fed, and a rise in the rupee against the US dollar helped the Indian stock market post healthy gains on Tuesday.
Trade Brains Portal recommend two stocks, from the consumer durables and retail sector for 17 September. India is expected to emerge as the fourth largest consumer durables market by FY27, driven by favourable industry dynamics and rising consumer demand. Currently contributing about 0.6% to the country’s GDP, the sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 11%, with the market size estimated to reach ₹3 trillion by FY29.
