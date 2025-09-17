The majority of the sectoral indices ended in green, with barely any losers on Tuesday. The Nifty Auto Index emerged as the top performer, climbing 385.75 points, or 1.4%, to end at 27,146.4. Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained 2.6%. Other auto stocks like MRF Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also rose by up to 2.4%. The Nifty Realty index gained 9.7 points, or 1.1%, closing at 915.35. Top gainers included Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, DLF Ltd, and Godrej Properties Ltd, all of which rose by up to 1.9%. The Nifty Infrastructure Index also posted modest gains, closing at 9,190.65, up 93.05 points, or 1%.