Stock market recap: Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday, 23 September, with benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, extending losses to third consecutive session as concerns over an H-1B visa fee hike and uncertainty over India-US trade talks continued to weigh on sentiment.

However, expectations of favourable growth-inflation dynamics amid GST reforms, a normal monsoon, and interest rate cuts arrested losses.

The Sensex closed at 82,102.10, down 58 points, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,169.50, down 33 points. The mid and small-cap segments underperformed as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.29% and 0.35%, respectively.

Trade Brains Portal has recommended two stocks, one from the railway sector and another from the FMCG sector. Indian railways is a cornerstone of the nation’s economic and social development, serving as a critical enabler of both passenger and freight transportation. Simultaneously, the FMCG sector is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing rural demand, favourable government initiatives, and a continued shift from unbranded to branded goods.

Two stock recommendations from Trade Brains Portal for 24 September

IRCTC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 722.6)

Target price: ₹ 855 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹ 655

Why it’s recommended: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC), established in 1999, is a 'Navratna' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. Serving as the travel and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC is tasked with modernizing and managing catering services at railway stations and onboard trains. It also plays a pivotal role in promoting both domestic and international tourism by offering budget-friendly accommodations, curated travel packages, and seamless booking services in collaboration with global reservation platforms.

In Q1 FY26, IRCTC maintained its strong dominance in the online ticketing segment, with 87.78% of all reserved train tickets booked through its digital channels. During the same quarter, the company reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹1,159.68 crore, reflecting a 3.8% year-on-year increase from ₹1,117.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 7.5% YoY to ₹330.7 crore, up from ₹307.72 crore, supported by strong performance in its Internet Ticketing, Rail Neer (packaged drinking water), and Tourism segments.

During Q1 FY26, the internet ticketing division processed 12.63 crore ticket bookings, while the Rail Neer segment achieved average daily sales of 14.12 lakh bottles. For the full fiscal year FY25, IRCTC's operating revenue grew by 9.7% to ₹4,675 crore, up from ₹4,260 crore in FY24. PAT for the year reached ₹1,315 crore, marking an 18.3% rise from ₹1,111 crore in the previous fiscal.

IRCTC remains the sole authorized provider of online train ticketing services for Indian Railways, offering bookings via its official website and the Rail Connect mobile app. Holding a monopoly in this domain, it continues to benefit from its advanced Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system, which has enhanced the user experience and helped expand its user base. Additionally, IRCTC leads the Rail Tour Packages (RTPs) space, with a strong track record in serving both domestic and international railway tourism markets.

Risk Factor: IRCTC’s ticketing and reservation system is vulnerable during peak booking periods, when high user traffic can lead to system slowdowns or outages. Such technical disruptions can adversely impact user experience, potentially damaging the brand's image and eroding customer trust and revenue. Furthermore, maintaining high cybersecurity standards is essential to IRCTC’s operations, as any breach in online transaction security could result in significant financial losses, legal repercussions, and a decline in consumer confidence.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,357.5)

Target price: ₹ 1,775 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,148

Why it’s recommended: Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (MBFSL) is a leading player in India’s biscuit and premium bakery segment, operating under well-known brands such as Cremica and English Oven. The company caters to a wide consumer base across the country and is also one of India’s top biscuit exporters, with a strong international presence in 75 countries. As of Q1 FY26, MBFSL operates 8 manufacturing facilities, with 3 additional units under development across India. Its total production capacity stands at 1,85,880 MT for biscuits and 1,16,008 MT (including upcoming expansions) for bakery products. Between FY21 and FY25, the company invested over ₹ 716 crore in capacity enhancement and automation to boost scalability and operational efficiency.

In Q1 FY26, MBFSL recorded operating revenue of ₹473 crore, marking a 7.6% YoY increase. The bakery segment led the growth with a 19% YoY rise to ₹183 crore, while the biscuit segment reported a 3% YoY increase to ₹281 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹58.2 crore, reflecting a 12.3% EBITDA margin, while PAT was ₹30.9 crore, with a 6.5% PAT margin. The management has set a target of achieving 14% EBITDA margins in the coming quarters. In North India, its core market, MBFSL holds over 4% market share, supported by strong brand equity, a wide distribution network, and a diverse product portfolio.

The company is actively expanding its footprint in both domestic and international markets. It plans to enter the Calcutta market and establish a presence in at least one metro city through co-packing arrangements. New bakery manufacturing facilities are also scheduled to come up in Calcutta and Maharashtra during FY26. On the global front, MBFSL is targeting the MENA and African regions via its newly formed UAE subsidiary, aiming to capitalize on growing demand in these markets.

Recognizing shifting consumer preferences, the company is increasing its focus on quick commerce, with plans to boost revenue contribution from this channel from 1% to 4-5% in the near term, aligning with evolving FMCG consumption patterns and the rise of urban digital retail.

Risk Factors: MBFSL operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market, facing pressure from numerous local, regional, and national players. This intense competition often limits the company’s ability to pass on rising input costs to consumers in a timely or complete manner. As a result, operating margins remain vulnerable to significant fluctuations in raw material prices.

Market Recap

The Nifty 50 began Tuesday's session on a flat note, opening at 25,209, a modest gain of 6.65 points from its previous close of 25,202.35. During the day, it touched a low of 25,084.65 before settling at 25,169.5, marking a decline of 32.85 points, or 0.13%. Despite the dip, the index remained above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages.

The BSE Sensex mirrored this bearish tone, opening slightly lower at 82,147.37, down by 12.26 points, and closing at 82,102.1, a decline of 57.87 points, or 0.07%. Technical indicators reflected moderate momentum, with the RSI for the Nifty at 56.79 and for the Sensex at 55.66, both well below the overbought threshold of 70. In contrast, the Bank Nifty closed in the green, rising by 225 points, or 0.41%, to end at 55,509.75, supported by strong buying interest in PSU banks. Broader indices continued their downward trend for the third straight session, amid heightened volatility on the weekly expiry day.

Among sectoral performers, the Nifty PSU Bank Index led the gainers, advancing by 80.15 points, or 1.1% to close at 7,451.1. Canara Bank climbed 2.6%, while other PSU bank stocks like State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda gained up to 1.8%. The Nifty Metal Index also ended on a strong note, up by 99.95 points, or 1%, closing at 10,129. Hindustan Copper Ltd was a top performer, rising 3.7%, with Jindal Steel Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and Adani Enterprises posting gains of up to 3%. The Nifty Auto Index registered decent gains, finishing at 27,322, an increase of 167.65 points, or 0.6%.

On the downside, the Nifty FMCG Index was the session’s worst performer, falling by 725.2 points, or 1.3%, to close at 55,281.55. Major laggards included Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, down 3.3%, along with Radico Khaitan Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd, each shedding over 2.3%. The Nifty Realty Index also declined, closing at 913.35, down 8.2 points, or 0.9%. Companies like DLF Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, and Sobha Ltd lost as much as 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT Index struggled as well, ending the day at 35,249, a drop of 251 points, or 0.7%.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 447.85 points, or 0.99%, to finish at 45,493.66. China’s Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 6.74 points, or 0.18%, closing at 3,821.83. South Korea’s KOSPI added 17.54 points, or 0.51%, settling at 3,456.19. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped by 185.02 points, or 0.7%, ending at 26,159.12. As of 4:20 p.m. IST, U.S. Dow Jones Futures were up 12 points, or 0.026%, trading at 46,736.

