On the downside, the Nifty FMCG Index was the session’s worst performer, falling by 725.2 points, or 1.3%, to close at 55,281.55. Major laggards included Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, down 3.3%, along with Radico Khaitan Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd, each shedding over 2.3%. The Nifty Realty Index also declined, closing at 913.35, down 8.2 points, or 0.9%. Companies like DLF Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, and Sobha Ltd lost as much as 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT Index struggled as well, ending the day at 35,249, a drop of 251 points, or 0.7%.