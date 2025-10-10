Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 10 October

For Q1 of FY26, revenue came in at ₹1,183 crore, up 23% year-on-year from ₹960.4 crore in Q1 FY25. Net profit for the quarter was ₹124.6 crore. Honeywell Automation continues to benefit from trends in the Building Solutions and Building Management Systems (BMS) space, supported by India's infrastructure sector, which is growing at a CAGR of 8%. Additionally, government initiatives like Make in India and the PLI scheme are fueling demand in its Process Solutions and Sensing Solutions segments. India’s goal to install 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity and produce 5 MMT of green hydrogen annually by 2030 opens further opportunities in areas such as process automation, battery storage, EV safety sensors, and green hydrogen control systems.