Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 26 Sept

Looking ahead, BDL expects new orders worth ₹20,000 crore over the next 2–3 years, with several contracts in advanced stages of finalisation. The company invested ₹222.92 crore in R&D in FY25, accounting for 6.66% of sales turnover, up from ₹75.37 crore in FY24. It is also setting up new manufacturing facilities in Ibrahimpatnam (Hyderabad), Amravati (Maharashtra), and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to support the production of next-generation missiles, VSHORADs, rockets, and ATGM propellants. By 2030-31, BDL aims to achieve a turnover of ₹10,000 crore, establishing itself as a leading provider of strategic and tactical defence solutions. Additionally, it plans to derive 25% of annual turnover from exports by 2029, with a focus on ATGMs, SAMs, AAMs, underwater weapons, and avionics systems.