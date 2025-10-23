Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 23 October

In the quarter, BSE recorded 21 new equity listings across its main and SME boards, raising a total of ₹14,237 crore. By the end of Q1 FY26, the exchange had around 528 members, 79 lakh registered unique client codes (UCCs), and 330 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Transactions on the BSE StAR MF platform rose 30% year-on-year to 18.3 crore, up from 14.1 crore in the same period last year. The exchange also crossed the milestone of 600 SME listings, with July 2025 marking a record month that saw 18 new listings collectively mobilizing ₹880 crore. During Q1 FY26, BSE continued to be the preferred platform for Indian companies to raise capital, enabling total fund mobilization of ₹7.59 lakh crore through various financial instruments, including equities, bonds, debt securities, commercial papers, and mutual funds.