Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 10 September
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 10 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Stocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Wednesday, 10 September.
Today we recommend one stock from the Jewellery sector and one from the retail sector. The jewellery sector is vital to India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, generating exports and forex earnings, providing significant employment, and supporting the Make in India initiative through diamond manufacturing and world-renowned craftsmanship. The retail sector also contributes significantly to India's GDP, created millions of jobs, and stimulates consumer spending.
