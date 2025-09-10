By 2027, management had guided the opening of 233 Candere stores (which began as an online business), 446 showrooms in India, and 46 showrooms in the Middle East. Additionally, the company plans to expand the number of FOCO model showrooms to 471 by 2027. Franchised showrooms under the FOCO (Franchisee Owned, Company Operated) model are driving the company's expansion strategy, allowing for quick growth in the Middle East and India in a way that is both strategically advantageous and capital-efficient. This model is also contributing positively to the overall return profile of the company.