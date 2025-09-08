Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 8 September

Two stock recommendations from Trade Brains Portal for Monday, 8 September

Bajaj Auto (Current price: ₹ 9,075)

Target price : ₹ 10,800 in 12 months

: 10,800 in 12 months Stop-loss: ₹ 8,210

8,210 Why it’s recommended: Bajaj Auto is a flagship company of the Bajaj Group, a 2W and 3W manufacturing company exporting to over 79 countries globally, and is the 2nd largest player within the motorcycle business in India and India’s largest exporter of 2-wheelers. The company operates 5 manufacturing plants across India, with a total annual installed capacity of 7.2 million units. Bajaj Auto became the first 2-wheeler company in the world to reach a market cap of ₹ 1 trillion. Bajaj Auto has a diversified product portfolio and a strong market presence overseas. It has popular brands in its portfolio like Pulsar, KTM, Triumph, Chetak, Dominar, and Avenger. Furthermore, the company has entered the e-2W scooter market with the Chetak brand and is among the top 5 players in the industry.

As of Q1 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹13,133.35 crore, up 10% YoY, led by exports, CVs, premium motorcycles, and Chetak with double-digit growth across Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company is anticipating over 20% growth from exports in the coming years. EBITDA stood at ₹3,301.92 crore, and PAT at ₹2,210.44 crore. The company has reported sales of 5,29,344 units for 2-wheelers and 1,05,464 units in the commercial vehicle segment in Q1 FY26, and their August sales stood at 1,84,109 units for 2-wheelers and 48,289 units in the commercial vehicle segment. The company is committed to providing ₹1,000 crore capex as part of the PLI scheme in a horizon of 5 years and will incur ₹600-700 crore in FY25-26, mostly towards maintenance capex. The company board approved a final dividend of ₹210 per share of face value ₹10 each for the year ended FY25.