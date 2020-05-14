Stocks to Watch: ABB India, Godrej Consumer, NBFCs, Siemens, Dabur, realty firms

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top sticks that may be in news in Thursday’s trade:

Power discoms: The government on Wednesday announced a ₹90,000 crore liquidity injection into fund-starved electricity distribution companies as part of a stimulus package to revive the country’s battered economy.

NBFCs: Finance minister has announced further liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) by way of a ₹30,000 crore liquidity scheme and a partial credit guarantee scheme of ₹45,000 crore.

Dabur: India’s largest ayurvedic consumer goods firm Dabur India has launched clinical trials to assess whether its flagship product Chyawanprash can boost immunity against the covid-19.

Siemens: Engineering and technology solutions provider Siemens Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38% drop in consolidated net profit at ₹175.7 crore for the March quarter due to lower revenues. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹284.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Real estate companies: Offering some relief to real estate developers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked states and Union territories to extend the registration and completion date by six months of all projects registered under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). This would apply to all real estate project registrations expiring on or after 25 March and individual applications are not needed.

Godrej Consumer Products: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has reported over 75% drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales amid the covid-19 outbreak. The company had posted a net profit of ₹935.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

ABB India: Engineering services firm ABB India has reported about 26% decline in net profit to ₹66 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020 compared to that of ₹89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income of the company dropped to ₹1,568.02 crore in the March quarter from ₹1,869.37 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Infosys: The Bengaluru-based IT firm inked a pact with NICE Actimize on Wednesday. This global partnership will allow Infosys to offer delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize's end-to-end financial crime software solutions.

Finolex Industries: The company has partially resumed operations in a phased manner at its Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) and Masar (Gujarat) plants.

Q4 results: Biocon, Escorts, Indiabulls Real Estate, Manappuram Finance and Tata Consumer among others will announce their financial results for the quarter ended 31 March.

