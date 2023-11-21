Stocks to Watch: ABB India, Tata Power, RateGain, Tech Mahindra

These are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday's trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABB India: ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Karnataka Bank has formed a strategic partnership with HDFC Life Insurance to offer life insurance products to its customers.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The company said on November 20 that it has raised over ₹600 crore from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). According to an exchange filing, the board of directors approved an allotment of 93,31,259 shares to QIBs at ₹643 a share.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: IREDA’s IPO opens for subscription today and closes on Thursday. The band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The lot size is 460 equity shares and multiples of 460. The allocation to anchor investors took place on Monday, November 20. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 40.32 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.88 crore equity shares. The IPO size is ₹2,150.21 crore.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd: TPREL said on Monday it has added 1.4 GW group captive projects to its portfolio in India in the past six months. With the addition of these group captive projects, TPREL's overall renewables capacity hit 7,961 MW as of October, the company said.

Oberoi Realty: The company has launched Forestville by Oberoi Realty, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. It has launched the first phase of this project, comprising three towers.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company said it has withdrawn the lockout at its unit no. 15 situated at Bhudihal, Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural District with effect from 20 November. The management has requested all workmen to report to work.

HCKK Ventures: The software and services provider has announced the merger of Softlink Global, a global leader in logistics technology solutions, with HCKK, subject to the market regulator's approval. HCKK is acquiring Softlink at an approximate valuation of ₹430 crore.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas has signed a collaboration deed with Neom Tech to provide digital services. It will incorporate a new subsidiary to provide product and platform development services to Neom group companies.

Vascon Engineer: The company has bagged a letter of intent worth ₹356.78 crore from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

