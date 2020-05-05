Stocks to Watch: Abbott India, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Lupin, Ceat

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that could be in news in Tuesday’s trade:

Abbott India: Global healthcare major Abbott on Monday said it has received CE mark for its laboratory-based serology blood tests for covid-19 and these tests will be available in India by the end of May. The company will begin shipping the tests to India during May and will scale up to meet the demands subsequently, Abbott said in a statement.

Colgate Palmolive: The company has been allowed to resume operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants as per respective local regulations applicable to them although few plants are facing challenges of inter-districts and inter-state movement of labour, it said in a regulatory filing.

Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 50.62% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹199 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 related disruptions. The company had posted a net profit of ₹403 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Lupin: The company announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec® in treating trichomoniasis.

Manappuram Finance: The lender will raise up to ₹500 crore by issuing debt securities, it said on Monday. The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors will consider the proposed allotment on May 8, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ashok Leyland: The manufacturing activities and the company's dealerships across India, remained shuttered due to covid-19 and recorded nil production and sales, for the month of April 2020.

Ceat: The company has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. With government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its plants located at Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat), with restricted movement of manpower as prescribed, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Automotive Axles: The company has resumed offices and manufacturing at Rudrapur with effect from 23 April and at Mysore from 4 May with all precautionary measures including the safe distancing and criteria’s as per the government norms, it said in a BSE filing.

Uttam Value Steel: The Mumbai bench of the NCLT has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for ₹2,300 crore, said a person aware of the development.

Graphite India: The company has started partial operations at its Graphite Electrode plant in Durgapur, West Bengal, Impervious Graphite Equipment plant in Ambad and GRP plant in Gonde, (both in Nashik, Maharashtra), engaging the permitted minimum manpower, it said in a BSE filing.

