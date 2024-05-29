Stocks to watch: ABFRL, Amara Raja, Tata Steel, Brigade, NBCC, Wockhardt
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 29:
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: ABFRL reported a net loss of ₹266.4 crore for Q4, an increase from the previous year’s loss of ₹194.5 crore. The company’s revenue rose by 18.3% to ₹3,406.7 crore. EBITDA also increased by 47.1% to ₹283.7 crore, and EBITDA margin improved to 8.3% from 6.7%. The company stated that the results are not comparable with previous quarters due to the acquisition of TCNS Clothing and Styleverse Lifestyle.
