Stocks to Watch: ABFRL, Britannia, Cipla, Divi's Labs, PNB Housing Finance

Banking stocks: The functioning of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in India should be transparent and subject to scrutiny including by parliamentary panels, the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “Selling bad loans to ARCs should be the last resort and recovery should be the foremost task," the union said in its letter on 30 May.

