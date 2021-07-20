Stocks to Watch: ACC, Adani group, HCL Tech, PNB HFL, Vedanta, telecom stocks

HCL Tech: The IT company reported a 9.4% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,213 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The IT services firm had reported net profit of ₹2,935 crore in the year-ago period. HCL chief strategy officer and managing director (MD) Shiv Nadar resigned as the MD as well as the director of the company effective 19 July. HCL president and chief executive C. Vijayakumar, has been appointed as MD of the company, with a title of CEO and MD, for a term of five years effective today.