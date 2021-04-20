NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

ACC Ltd: The cement manufacturer said its profit after tax rose by 74% to ₹563 crore in the January to March quarter as compared to ₹323 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company's unit Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd has filed a red herring prospectus with the Sebi for an IPO, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing. The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of up to 28,50,880 equity held by the company, and up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares held by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. Both sets of shares have a face value of ₹5 each.

Aviation stocks: The recovery in domestic passenger traffic that the sector was witnessing till February has stalled, owing to rising covid-19 cases and related curbs. Moreover, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have increased sequentially. The upshot: both IndiGo and SpiceJet are expected to report losses for Q4FY21.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd: The FMCG firm reported over two-fold growth in consolidated net profit at ₹54.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Despite reporting a good set of overall numbers, an accelerated provisioning of ₹200 crore for the pandemic has crimped net profit of ICICI Prudential Life by 64.2% to ₹64 crore in the January-March quarter.

IT stocks: The Indian information technology (IT) sector is staring at an alarming attrition rate in FY22 amid a revival in demand with companies battling to hire the best talent in digital skills.

Jubilant Pharmova: The company's unit Jubilant Pharma announced that it has developed a novel oral formulation of Remdesivir, which, it said, is likely to ease the capacity constraint that injectable formulation faces and ensure wider and timely availability for covid-19 patients.

Macrotech Developers: The company's shares listed at ₹436 per share on its stock exchange debut on Monday, at a discount of 10% on the NSE from its issue price of ₹486 per share.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major said it has acquired DigitalOnUS, a hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, for $120 million (about ₹898 crore) to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

Zensar Technoliges Ltd: The company announced that completion of the merger of its US units Keystone Logic Inc., Professional Access Ltd, Cynosure Inc. and Indigo Slate Inc., into Zensar Technologies Inc.

