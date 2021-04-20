Stocks to Watch: ACC, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Consumer, ICICI Prudential

Aditya Birla Capital: The company's unit Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd has filed a red herring prospectus with the Sebi for an IPO, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing. The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of up to 28,50,880 equity held by the company, and up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares held by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. Both sets of shares have a face value of ₹5 each.