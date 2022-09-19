Stocks to Watch: ACC, Ambuja Cements, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, REC

Yes Bank: Yes Bank on Saturday said its shareholding of 8.74 per cent in Jhabua Power has been extinguished following the debt resolution of the company under the corporate insolvency process. Yes Bank had acquired 12,63,50,146 equity shares representing 8.74 per cent of the share capital of Jhabua Power pursuant to invocation of pledge. The existing equity share capital held by the existing lenders stands extinguished and settled with effect from the transfer date without liabilities, claims or obligations whatsoever against the company, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.