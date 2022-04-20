Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 29.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹396.33 crore for the first quarter ended March 2022, mainly due to the rise in fuel cost. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹562.59 crore a year ago, ACC -- a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (Earlier LafargeHolcim) -- said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: Mid-tier IT company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday reported a 16.8 per cent jump in March quarter net profit to ₹637.5 crore, driven by healthy growth in its revenue on higher deal flow. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹545.2 crore a year ago.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Noida-based food service company Jubilant FoodWorks on Tuesday turned ex-split on stock exchanges ahead of the sub-division of equity shares on Wednesday, which is the record date.

Trent: Trent Ltd is enjoying the optimism surrounding the rebound in demand as the economy opens up. The retailer’s shares are just about 7% lower from the 52-week high of ₹1346.85 apiece seen on 7 April. Store additions, recovering footfall and pent-up demand are likely to support Trent’s operations.

Coal India: Soaring temperatures will boost demands for coal that is used to power 70% of India, and will likely have an impact on the stocks of Coal India.

Power stocks: Rising power demand is likely to lead to power outages and a cascading effect on power companies.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Two SREI group firms' NPA accounts were declared as fraud.

Benares Hotels: The firm's Q4 profit grew 196% to ₹3.03 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The firm's subsidiary received an income tax notice of ₹102 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom subscribers' base in the country declined to 116.6 crore in February this year, with players like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea losing customers in the mobile services segment during the period, while Bharti Airtel was the only net gainer, according to the subscribers data report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for February.