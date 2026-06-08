Stocks to watch: Adani Energy, Hindustan Zinc, Lenskart, ZEE, Alembic Pharma, among key stocks in focus on 8 June

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are poised for a sharply lower start on Monday, 8 June, mirroring a global market selloff triggered by escalating Middle East tensions and diminishing hopes of a near-term breakthrough in the broader US-Iran conflict.

Gift Nifty was trading near 23,096, around 356 points below the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a significant gap-down opening for domestic equities.

Global sentiment remained under pressure as Asian markets declined across the board in early trade, while Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday. The Nasdaq posted its steepest single-day fall since April 2025, as investors moved away from risk assets amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and concerns that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

Back home, Indian markets ended Friday's volatile session in the red. The BSE Sensex slipped 116.67 points, or 0.16%, to close at 74,243.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 23,366.70.

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Stocks to Watch Let’s get up to speed with the most recent updates from the stock market. Covering key investments, major transactions, contract victories, buyouts, and new listings, here’s a brief overview of which stocks will be in focus in today’s trading session.

Adani Energy Solutions / Adani Enterprises SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 0.52% stake in Adani Energy Solutions by purchasing 63.65 lakh shares from GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund for ₹957.9 crore at ₹1,504.8 per share. The fund house also bought a 1.27% stake in Adani Enterprises, comprising 1.64 crore shares, for ₹4,789.6 crore at ₹2,913.4 per share. As of March 2026, SBI Equity Hybrid Fund held a 3.67% stake in Adani Energy Solutions, while GQG Partners owned 1.91% in Adani Energy Solutions and 1.59% in Adani Enterprises.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals The drugmaker has signed a shareholders' agreement to acquire a 45% stake in a newly incorporated Canadian entity as part of its strategy to expand its presence in international pharmaceutical markets.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Managing Director Alok Gupta has stepped down from his position, effective 31 May 2026. The board has appointed Amar Sinha as the new Managing Director from 1 June 2026.

Creative Newtech The company, along with its consortium partner, has received an advance work order from BSNL for the BharatNet Middle Mile Network Project in the Odisha Telecom Circle. The project, valued at approximately ₹3,194.83 crore, includes design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the network.

EMS The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi. The construction contract is estimated at ₹102.8 crore.

HG Infra Engineering HG Infra has received the provisional completion certificate for its ₹4,970.99 crore Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh. The EPC project involved civil and associated works for the expressway.

Hindustan Zinc The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TERI to undertake a 250-hectare ecological restoration project in Rajasthan, supporting environmental sustainability initiatives.

Lenskart Solutions Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund purchased 18.96 lakh shares, representing a 0.1% stake, in Lenskart Solutions from Copthall Mauritius Investment for ₹96.42 crore at ₹508.55 per share.

Pine Labs Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 78.85 lakh shares, equivalent to a 0.68% stake, in Pine Labs through a block deal worth ₹115.11 crore at ₹145.97 per share.

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PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Promoter P N Gadgil & Sons increased its holding by purchasing 1.6 lakh shares, or 0.5% stake, in the company for ₹6.26 crore at ₹391.58 per share.

Sterlite Technologies Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 36.48 lakh shares, representing a 0.74% stake, in Sterlite Technologies for ₹225.86 crore at ₹619.07 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises The company's board will meet on 10 June to consider a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares and/or convertible securities in one or more tranches.