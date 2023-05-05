Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship of the Adani Group, said quarterly net profit more than doubled to ₹780.68 crore from ₹325.76 crore in the year earlier. Consolidated net profit for the full fiscal more than trebled to ₹2,421 crore from ₹787.7 crore in the previous fiscal, but still missed analysts’ estimates of ₹4201 crore by a wide margin. Adani group’s listed flagship’s total income almost doubled to ₹1.38 trillion during FY23 from ₹ 70,432.69 crore in FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a standalone net profit for the quarter ended March of ₹859 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 37% over ₹627 crore reported a year back. The revenue from operations came in at ₹8,307 crore, rising 12% over ₹7421 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, said the two-wheeler maker in a regulatory filing. Total two-wheeler sales rose to 12.70 lakh vehicles in the March 2023 quarter. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited’s shareholders, with its secured and unsecured creditors, on May 4 permitted the demerger of the company’s financial services firm - Reliance Strategic Ventures. The firm will now be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited. The shareholders of Reliance Industries would receive one share of Jio Financials for every share they hold in the parent company, said the oil-to-telecom major in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Dabur India: Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.5% dip in quarterly profit as higher costs during the quarter hurt margins. Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 31 March grew 6.4% at ₹2,677.8 crore, up from ₹2,517.8 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Dabur ended the quarter with a company-reported volume case growth of 11% year-on-year. During the quarter—the operating environment remained challenging during the quarter; however, green shoots emerged towards the end of the quarter. Dabur India sells hair oils, packaged juices, shampoo and toothpaste products.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) has received several bids for a stake sale in education loan subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services, a senior executive said on Thursday. The mortgage lender needs to pare its stake in HDFC Credila to 10% over the next two years and stop onboarding new customers, as per a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive for its merger with HDFC Bank. Mistry said HDFC would engage with RBI to try and resolve the issue around onboarding new customers.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by 21 per cent to ₹336 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, riding on the back of robust sales. The company had reported a net profit of ₹277 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to ₹8,031 crore in January-March compared with ₹6,585 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. The company sold 8.68 units in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared with 8.56 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Coal India: Central Coalfields chairman and managing director PM Prasad Thursday said Coal India will invest ₹91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development by 2025-26, news agency PTI reported. The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) yesterday recommended Prasad as the next Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India. He is expected to take charge of India’s largest coal miner accounting for almost 80% of the mined commodity from July 1.

CEAT: Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Thursday reported an over five-fold rise in consolidated net profit at ₹132.42 crore in the March quarter, riding on higher revenue and lower raw material cost. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹25.43 crore in the year-ago period, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,874.82 crore in the fourth quarter compared to ₹2,591.99 crore in the corresponding period of FY22, it added.

Tata Power: Tata Power witnessed double-digit growth year-on-year in the net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23, however, sequentially the performance was feeble. On a consolidated basis, the Tata Group-backed firm posted a net profit of ₹938.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by a whopping 48.45% YoY but down by 10.77% QoQ. The company surpassed estimates in terms of bottom line but revenue was a miss. Also, the company declared a 200% dividend for its shareholders.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market sucralfate tablets used in the treatment and prevention of ulcers in the intestines. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to manufacture and market Sucralfate Tablets of strength 1 gram, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.