Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, Hero Moto, RIL, Dabur, HDFC, TVS Motor

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by 21 per cent to ₹336 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, riding on the back of robust sales. The company had reported a net profit of ₹277 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to ₹8,031 crore in January-March compared with ₹6,585 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. The company sold 8.68 units in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared with 8.56 lakh units in the year-ago period.