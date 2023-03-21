Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, ONGC, RIL, GMR Airports, Tata Motors, Airtel

UNO Minda: Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the acquisition of an 81.69% stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium and a 49.90 per cent stake in Kosei Minda Mould from JV partner Kosei, Japan. The move will help the company consolidate its 4W alloy business, Uno Minda said in a statement. The acquisition is planned through a composite scheme of merger with Uno Minda Ltd through a swap of shares. The enterprise value of the two entities -- Kosei Minda Aluminium and Kosei Minda Mould -- considered for the purpose, the transaction stands at ₹60 crore and around ₹11 crore, respectively, it said.