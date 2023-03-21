Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, ONGC, RIL, GMR Airports, Tata Motors, Airtel

Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, ONGC, RIL, GMR Airports, Tata Motors, Airtel5 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Biocon and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are the two stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list for Tuesday trading.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Adani Enterprises: Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has put on hold major equipment procurement and site construction activities for the ₹34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as the project has not yet tied up finances. The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd in 2021 for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in the Kutch district of Gujarat.
ONGC/Reliance Industries: The union ministry of finance on Monday reduced the windfall tax on the locally-produced crude oil to ₹3,500 per tonne. Over the past fortnight, the windfall tax stood at ₹4,400 per tonne. The export duty on diesel has been increased to Re 1 per litre from ₹0.50. The taxes are reviewed every fortnight. The revised tax would be applicable from March 21. The windfall profit tax was imposed last year after crude oil prices soared in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, fetching large profits for oil producers.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, the group holding company that was formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Ltd, on Monday announced the merger of GMR Airports Ltd, the operator of Delhi and Hyderabad airports, with itself, resulting in French airport operator Groupe ADP becoming the second largest shareholder in the merged entity. The merger is expected to be finalized in the upcoming fiscal year, and after the merger, GMR Group will continue to be the largest stakeholder in GMR Airports Infrastructure (GIL), holding a 33.7% ownership interest.
Tata Motors: Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday said it has appointed Usha Sangwan as additional director and independent director of the company for 5 years, effective from 15 May, 2023 to 14 May, 2028. The appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, said Tata Motors in a regulatory filing. Usha Sangwan was the first ever woman Managing Director of LIC of India. She joined LIC of India in 1981 as a Direct Recruit Officer and handled various important positions during her 37 years of stint in LIC, finally reaching the top position of managing director (2013-2018).
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest telecom services provider, introduced family plans for postpaid subscribers starting from a rental of ₹599 a month with two postpaid SIMs, unlimited calling, 105 GB data that can be rolled over and OTT subscriptions for up to a year. The plans come close on the heels of Reliance Jio launching postpaid plans, targeting the lucrative segment of higher revenue-generating customers that tend to have higher brand stickiness. The postpaid plans go up to ₹1499 a month, giving five connections and 320 GB of data a month, while also including a Netflix plan.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has fully acquired MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. The company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has increased its stake in MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd (M.I.T.R.A) to 100 per cent from the existing 47.33 per cent. As part of the acquisition, Mahindra has fully bought out Omnivore's stake in the business. The company, however, did not share financial details.
UNO Minda: Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the acquisition of an 81.69% stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium and a 49.90 per cent stake in Kosei Minda Mould from JV partner Kosei, Japan. The move will help the company consolidate its 4W alloy business, Uno Minda said in a statement. The acquisition is planned through a composite scheme of merger with Uno Minda Ltd through a swap of shares. The enterprise value of the two entities -- Kosei Minda Aluminium and Kosei Minda Mould -- considered for the purpose, the transaction stands at ₹60 crore and around ₹11 crore, respectively, it said.
CEAT: Tyre maker CEAT on Monday announced that Arnab Banerjee has been appointed as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) after Anant Goenka resigned. Arnab Banerjee as the MD and CEO for a tenure of two years starting 1 April, 2023, said CEAT in its corporate filing. Anant Goenka will be relieved of his duties as MD and CEO of the company at the close of business hours of 31 March, 2023, the filing added. Anant Goenka has been appointed as a non-executive non-independent director, designated as vice chairman of the company from April 1, 2023.
Lupin: Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said its alliance partner Caplin Steriles Ltd has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic rocuronium bromide injection used as an adjunct to general anaesthesia. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Caplin Steriles is for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) rocuronium bromide injection of strengths 10mg/ml in 5 ml and 10 ml multi-dose vials, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
NTPC/IOCL: NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have inked pact for setting up of renewable energy projects to meet round-the-clock power requirement of IOCL refineries. The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IOCL, among others. "The signing of this joint venture agreement between the two behemoths will enable NTPC Limited and IOCL to meet the government's clean energy targets in their respective core businesses," NTPC said in a statement on Monday.