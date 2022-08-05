Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HCL

PTC India: PTC India Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with SJVN for the sale of electricity from two hydel power projects. The company has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Private Limited (SAPDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned SJVN. The pact is for the sale of hydropower from SAPDC's Arun-3 and lower Arun hydroelectric projects on a long-term basis to utilities/consumers in India.