Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HCL

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HCL3 min read . 07:30 AM IST
- Alkem Laboratories, M&M, Indigo Paints, Paytm, Pfizer, Titan, and UCO Bank will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
JSW Steel: The Union government may reduce or eliminate the export duty on steel products amid falling prices and rising domestic supply, two people familiar with the matter said, after a similar decline prompted a duty cut on petro products. The steel ministry has already taken up the matter with the finance ministry after receiving multiple industry representations, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of Adani Group, on Thursday said its consolidated revenue surged by 223% year-on-year to ₹41,066 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the back of strong performance by integrated resources management (IRM) and airport business. The company's EBIDTA jumped by 107% to ₹1,965 crore due to full consolidation of airports business and improved realisations in IRM business.
Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank on Thursday said it has mutually terminated the deal to sell its 100% stake in its subsidiary – Axis Bank UK Limited – to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd. The bank will now initiate the winding-up process of its subsidiary in Britain. The bank had earlier informed the stock exchanges about entering into a Share Purchase Agreement with OpenPayd Holdings Limited, for the sale of a 100% stake in Axis Bank UK Limited.
Tata Steel: The government is considering reducing or eliminating the export duty on steel products. This is due to the falling prices and rising domestic supply, according to a report. The duty reduction or removal may enable companies to tap overseas markets when domestic demand has dampened.
LIC Housing Finance: Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) reported a multifold rise in its profit after tax at ₹925.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on lower provisioning and higher loan growth. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹153.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Hindustan Construction Company: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹280.67 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹179.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22. Its total income during the quarter stood at ₹2,242 crore compared to ₹2,503.29 crore in the year-ago period.
HCL: The Assam government on Thursday joined hands with HCL for various purposes including skilling the youths, exporting local products and creating talent for the eCommerce supply chain. The first memorandum of understanding was signed between the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) and the IT firm HCL Technologies to facilitate the employability of youths of Assam under various programmes.
Dalmia Bharat: Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.78% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹205 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹280 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations increased 27.44% to ₹3,302 crore during the quarter.
PTC India: PTC India Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with SJVN for the sale of electricity from two hydel power projects. The company has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Private Limited (SAPDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned SJVN. The pact is for the sale of hydropower from SAPDC's Arun-3 and lower Arun hydroelectric projects on a long-term basis to utilities/consumers in India.
Bayer CropScience: Global pharma and chemicals major Bayer CropScience on Thursday reported a 19.27% growth in profit at ₹302.6 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's profit stood at ₹253.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations went up by 17.76% during the quarter under review to ₹1,667.4 crore, compared to ₹1,415.9 crore in the year-ago period.