Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors

Maruti Suzuki: Pending orders with India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month on steady bookings. Newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers. The bookings for Jimny have crossed 11,000 units, while that of Fronx is around 4,000 units. Compared to January 2022, the inquiry is higher by 28% and bookings by 16% in the same month this year.