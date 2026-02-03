Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Lupin among among 10 shares in focus amid India-US trade deal

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a strong note on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s announcement of an India–US trade deal.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a gap-up opening for domestic indices, with Gift Nifty trading near the 25,937 mark—about a 795-point premium over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are likely to open on a strong positive note today, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India–US trade deal. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% has significantly lifted global risk sentiment, with GIFT Nifty indicating a sharp gap-up opening, nearly 3% higher overnight,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Trump said reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18% from 25%, adding that India would lower its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero.

On Monday, the Indian stock market snapped a two-session losing streak to end higher, with the Nifty 50 regaining the 25,000 level. The Sensex jumped 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to close at 81,666.46, while the Nifty 50 rose 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 25,088.40.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Varun Beverages, Mankind Pharma Shares of Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Varun Beverages, Mankind Pharma will remain in focus as companies will declare Q3 results 2026 today.

Bajaj Housing Finance Bajaj Housing Finance posted a 21% year-on-year rise in net profit for the December quarter, with earnings climbing to ₹665 crore from ₹548 crore in the same period last year.

Ather Energy The company posted a net loss of ₹83.6 crore in Q3, significantly narrower than the ₹197.6 crore loss reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tata Chemicals The company posted a net loss of ₹93 crore in Q3, compared with a loss of ₹53 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a sharp widening of losses.

PB Fintech The company’s Q3 net profit surged to ₹189 crore, up from ₹71 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries In a long-running arbitration dispute between Reliance Industries (RIL) and the government concerning cost recovery and the reimbursement of royalties and taxes linked to the Panna, Mukta and Tapti (PMT) gas fields, a division bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed RIL’s objections to the maintainability of the government’s appeal. The appeal seeks enforcement of a 2016 final partial award covering claims of $3.86 billion against the company.

Lupin Lupin announced the launch of a generic cancer therapy in the US market. The company has introduced Dasatinib tablets in multiple strengths—20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg and 140 mg—after securing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

RailTel RailTel reported a 4% year-on-year drop in Q3 net profit to ₹62.4 crore, down from ₹65 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 19% to ₹913.4 crore from ₹767.6 crore, while EBITDA increased 10% to ₹133 crore compared with ₹121 crore.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Aditya Birla Lifestyle reported a 15% year-on-year increase in Q3 net profit, which rose to ₹69 crore from ₹60 crore a year earlier.

Eicher Motors Mid-sized motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield on Monday posted a 14% rise in total sales to 1,04,322 units in January, compared with 91,132 units in the year-ago period.