Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Coal India, DLF, Ruchi Soya

Here are ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary by the name of Adani Cement. In its filing, Adani Enterprises informed that Adani Capital has a authorised share capital of 10 lakh and paid-up share capital of 5 lakh. The fresh subsidiary has 50,000 equity shares of 10 each, it added.

Bharat Forge: Promoter Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. has sold 1% equity stake in Bharat Forge Ltd, the automotive forgings maker, via an open market transaction. Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. sold 4.66 million equity shares or 1% of the total paid-up equity in Pune-based forgings giant at an average price 750.80 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

Coal India: In a major development, state-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has lifted the embargo on coal exports under its e-auction sales policy. Now coal purchasers, including traders, can export the coal bought through this route.

DLF: The country’s largest real estate firm said it has appointed two of its executives as chief executive officers. Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, who are whole-time directors, have been re-designated as CEOs. They will continue to be directors as well.

Info Edge: The operator of the recruitment portal Naukri.com, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Zwayam Digital Pvt Ltd.

Shriram Transport Finance: The auto finance company has raised close to 2,000 crore through its latest qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue. The issue opened on 7 June and closed on 11 June, the company stated.

Tata Chemicals: Moody's Investors Service said the rating outlook of Tata Chemicals remains stable with a likely recovery in the company's revenue. The rating agency affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL). The rating outlook remains stable, it said in a statement.

Sun Pharma: The company has no immediate plans to enter into vaccine production as getting into the vertical would require an altogether different manufacturing set-up, as per a top company official. The Mumbai-based company, which is strong in various generic therapeutic segments, is eyeing biosimilars to fuel its future growth.

Power stocks: Total outstanding dues owed by electricity distribution utilities or discoms to power producers fell 11.2% to 81,628 crore in April 2021 from a year ago. Distribution companies (discoms) owed a total 91,915 crore to power generation firms in April 2020, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

Petronet: India's top gas importer will invest 187 billion over five years to expand infrastructure as well as business, said a senior official from the company. The company has planned a 67 billion budget to expand its 17.5-million-tonne per annum (mtpa) Dahej terminal on the West coast to 22.5 mtpa, building a new jetty and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks at Kochi terminal and a new terminal on the East coast.

Ruchi Soya: The company, which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, has filed draft document with Sebi to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to 4,300 crore. The FPO is being launched to meet the Sebi norm of minimum public shareholding of 25% in a listed entity.

