Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Coal India, DLF, Ruchi Soya

Petronet: India's top gas importer will invest ₹187 billion over five years to expand infrastructure as well as business, said a senior official from the company. The company has planned a ₹67 billion budget to expand its 17.5-million-tonne per annum (mtpa) Dahej terminal on the West coast to 22.5 mtpa, building a new jetty and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks at Kochi terminal and a new terminal on the East coast.