Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, RVNL, Vodafone Idea, among key stocks in focus on 9 June

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a subdued note on Tuesday, 9 June, amid mixed global cues and cautious investor sentiment.

Early indications from the Gift Nifty suggest a mildly negative start for domestic equities. The index was trading near the 23,137 mark, around 38 points below the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak opening for the benchmark indices.

Advertisement

The cautious outlook follows a sharp selloff in the previous session, when Indian markets ended significantly lower amid concerns over rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and uncertainty surrounding the global interest rate outlook.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex declined 719.08 points, or 0.97%, to settle at 73,524.26, while the Nifty 50 fell 243.70 points, or 1.04%, to close at 23,123.00, slipping below the key 23,200 level.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Nasdaq rally: 8 things that changed for market overnight

Stocks to Watch Let's catch up on the latest developments in the stock market. Highlighting important investments, significant deals, contract wins, acquisitions, and recent listings, here’s a concise summary of the stocks that will attract attention in today's trading session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Airport City Ltd (AACL), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Portus Ventures Pvt Ltd (PVPL) and its existing shareholders to acquire a 100% stake in PVPL.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea

The Bombay High Court has set aside the Centre’s 2012 decision to levy a One Time Spectrum Charge (OTSC) on telecom operators holding spectrum beyond 6.2 MHz, providing significant relief to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Grasim Industries Ltd Grasim has approved an additional investment of ₹3,094 crore for the Phase II expansion of its Lyocell manufacturing facility at Harihar, Karnataka. The project will add 110,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of capacity through two production lines, each with a capacity of 55,000 TPA.

HCLTech The IT major has launched an AI Innovation Zone in partnership with Google Cloud in Santa Clara, California. The facility aims to help enterprises scale applications across agentic, kinetic, and physical AI technologies.

Advertisement

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd IRB Group, including its sponsored InvITs—IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund—reported a 25% year-on-year increase in toll collections for May 2026.

JSW Energy Ltd The company has commissioned a wind blade manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat, as part of its strategy to strengthen its renewable energy supply chain and expand in-house manufacturing capabilities.

NLC India Ltd The Government of India has announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) of the company, comprising a base issue of 2% equity and a green shoe option for an additional 1% stake in the event of oversubscription.

Oswal Pumps Ltd The company has acquired an additional 13.07 lakh equity shares in Walso Solar Solution Pvt Ltd through a rights issue for a consideration of ₹3.66 crore.

Advertisement

Panacea Biotec Ltd The company has launched the DENSTAR project, an initiative focused on supporting the licensure of its dengue vaccine, DengiAll®, in sub-Saharan Africa and facilitating broader global adoption.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) The state-run infrastructure company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South East Central Railway for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project in Chhattisgarh valued at ₹221.33 crore.

Shanti Gold International Ltd The company has completed its capacity expansion project and commenced production at its new manufacturing facility in Marol, Andheri, Mumbai, from 8 June 2026. The expansion increases annual manufacturing capacity by approximately 4,000 kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.