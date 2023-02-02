Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, Maruti, Syngene, LIC, TVS

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises on 1 February announced that its board has decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). The company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdrawing the completed transaction, it said in a stock regulatory filing. The following action by the firm has been taken citing the rout in the shares of Adani Group companies. Meanwhile, markets regulator SEBI is examining the rout and looking into any possible irregularities in the recent share sale by its flagship company, reported Reuters.