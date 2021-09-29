NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Wilmar Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO), which was put on hold by the markets regulator, is back on track with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) resuming the approval process for the share sale, according to updates on the Sebi’s website and people aware of the development.

CESC: The RP Sanjiv Goenka group's flagship company on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise ₹400 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The tenure of the NCDs is of five years and the interest rate will be linked to treasury bill rates.

Future group: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed the Kishore Biyani led group to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail Ltd.

HDFC AMC: Standard Life Investments Ltd will sell up to 5% of its stake in mutual fund manager HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, through a block deal for as much as $411 million or ₹3,042 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

IGL: Despite the Covid-induced heavy restrictions, the Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) managed to give out a record 3.1 lakh new piped natural gas connections to households in Delhi and adjoining areas in 2020-21, the company said on Tuesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The vehicle manufacturer is weighing options to raise funds for its Automobili Pininfarina unit as it seeks to bring a delayed $2.2 million electric hypercar into production, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Max Healthcare: American private equity major KKR is selling a 6.5% stake in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, worth $300 million or Rs2,220 crore, in a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc has settled patent fights it lodged against Volkswagen AG and its brands over a feature used in luxury sport utility vehicles that simplifies off-road driving for affluent but inexperienced drivers.

NBCC: The state-owned enterprise which entered into an MoU with DTC last year for the development of various land parcels in the national capital, on Tuesday said that the project cost has been revised upwards to ₹1,942 crore including its fee.

NTPC: As part of its pivot towards green energy, India’s largest power generation company has won 4.32 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy bids since the last financial year.

