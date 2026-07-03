Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Coal India, PNB, among shares in focus today; check list here

Stocks to Watch: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking a mixed trend in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,447 level, a premium of nearly 182 points to the Nifty futures' previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

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On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 24,100 level.

The Sensex surged 579.48 points, or 0.75%, to close at 77,502.12, while the Nifty 50 settled 169.85 points, or 0.71%, higher at 24,175.70.

Asian markets traded lower on Friday, following an overnight fall in US technology stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.60%, while the Topix fell 0.16%. South Korea’s Kospi cracked 3.46%, and the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.12%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a flat opening.

The US stock market ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow posting a record closing high after a softer-than-expected US jobs report eased worries about interest rate hikes.

These are the top stocks that will remain in focus on Friday, July 3: Adani Enterprises: The company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹10,000 crore. The firm opened the qualified institutional placement on Thursday and aims to offer as many as 34.7 million shares to large investors. They will be sold at an indicative price of 2,883 rupees apiece, terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News showed

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Coal India: CIL increased coal supplies to the country's power plants to 51.44 million tonnes (MTs) in June FY26–27, registering a 5.9% growth over 48.57 MTs supplied in the corresponding month last year, driven by rising electricity demand in the peak summer season.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): State-run BPCL has completed the acquisition of the remaining 39.14% stake in IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada (IBV) for ₹2,312 crore, taking its indirect shareholding in the Brazilian oil and gas company to 100%.

Sterlite Technologies: The broadband technology firm on Thursday (July 2) said it has raised ₹1,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), with participation from domestic and global investors.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): State-run lender Punjab National Bank on Thursday (July 2) said its global business rose 10.32% year-on-year to ₹29,99,876 crore as of June 30, 2026, with growth supported by steady expansion in deposits and advances.

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Varun Beverages: The company said its South African step-down subsidiary, Twizza, will merge into its subsidiary Bevco in a transaction that will involve no cash consideration or issuance of new shares.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank said its total deposits rose 25.1% year-on-year to ₹48,307 crore from ₹38,619 crore in the June quarter in the financial year 2026–27, supported by a 37.8% increase in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits to ₹12,930 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The firm reported a 26.70% year-on-year increase in gross advances to ₹47,653 crore as of June 30, 2026, while total deposits grew 10.44% to ₹48,976 crore.

CSB Bank: The Thrissur-based bank said its total deposits rose 26% year-on-year to ₹45,415 crore as of June 30, 2026, driven by strong growth in term deposits and moderate CASA expansion.

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PC Jeweller: The company said its consolidated revenue rose approximately 21% year-on-year in the June quarter. It added that debt reduced by more than 90%; debt-free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself.

BLS E-Services: The technology-enabled digital service provider firm said it has acquired a 100% stake in Atyati Technologies Private Limited for approximately ₹157 crore in an all-cash transaction.

Marico: Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Thursday said it expects consolidated revenue to grow in the early twenties in the first quarter of FY27, driven by broad-based growth across its core, digital and international businesses, while the India business delivered double-digit underlying volume growth and reached a multi-quarter high.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The rolling stock maker on Thursday said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for an order worth ₹26.56 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.