Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dish TV, Nestle India, ONGC, Olectra

Dish TV: Yes Bank Ltd has upped the ante in its more than a year-long fight against Subhash Chandra-owned Dish TV India Ltd as the bank has approached the Bombay High Court to direct the satellite TV provider to conduct a special shareholder meeting. On Monday, a division bench of the high court admitted the petition filed by Yes Bank, which is the largest shareholder in Dish TV, owning 24.78%. The court will hear the petition on Tuesday on whether Dish TV should conduct an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}